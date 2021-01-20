Eagle Hospitality REIT Seeks To Tap $100M Ch. 11 Loan

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. affiliate of Singapore-based Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to ask the bankruptcy court for access to the first $40 million of up to $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing at its first-day hearing scheduled for Thursday. EHT US1 Inc. on Tuesday night requested an interim order that would allow the venture to access up to $40 million of a credit facility of up to $100 million. Another $25 million could be available if one or more of its hotels reopen while the Chapter 11 case is ongoing, according to the filing. EHT US1 said the interim funding...

