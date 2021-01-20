Chicago Worker Scheduling Law Upheld By Federal Judge

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge held Tuesday that Chicago's "fair workweek" law, which requires many large businesses to give employees two weeks' advance notice of work schedules, isn't preempted by federal labor law or the city's home rule authority. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin dismissed the lawsuit brought by an association representing Chicago building owners and maintenance companies. He said the ordinance, which mandates that large employers in seven different industry sectors set employees' schedules at least 10 days in advance starting next year, isn't preempted by the National Labor Relations Act. The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS