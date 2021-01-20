Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Accused JPMorgan Spoofer Says CFTC Expert Isn't Conflicted

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- A former JPMorgan Chase metals trader argued Tuesday that a former U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission adviser can serve as an expert in his spoofing case in Illinois federal court, dismissing the argument the adviser is conflicted due to his earlier work.

Former JPMorgan trader Michael Nowak argued the U.S. Department of Justice has no legal basis to disqualify former CFTC economist Jeremy Cusimano from serving as an expert for Nowak, who is charged with unlawfully manipulating the precious metals market between 2008 and 2016.

Cusimano should be allowed to provide his expertise because he and the DOJ never had a confidential relationship, and Cusimano didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!