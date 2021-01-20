Accused JPMorgan Spoofer Says CFTC Expert Isn't Conflicted

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- A former JPMorgan Chase metals trader argued Tuesday that a former U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission adviser can serve as an expert in his spoofing case in Illinois federal court, dismissing the argument the adviser is conflicted due to his earlier work. Former JPMorgan trader Michael Nowak argued the U.S. Department of Justice has no legal basis to disqualify former CFTC economist Jeremy Cusimano from serving as an expert for Nowak, who is charged with unlawfully manipulating the precious metals market between 2008 and 2016. Cusimano should be allowed to provide his expertise because he and the DOJ never had a confidential relationship, and Cusimano didn't...

