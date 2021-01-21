Fla. Apartments Owner Hits Architect With $2M Defect Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A group of Ohio companies that own a new Gainesville student apartment complex connected to the University of Florida filed suit in Florida federal court Wednesday accusing an architectural firm of botching the project's design and forcing them to incur $2 million in cost overruns. The owners of Liv+ Gainesville, a 227-unit apartment complex that opened last year, say Architecture Demarest LP failed to hold up its end of a contract for architectural and engineering services for the project. Demarest promised to design a building in compliance with local building codes and other regulations, but instead the project was "incomplete, erroneous,...

