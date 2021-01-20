Elon Musk's Tunneling Co. Hit With 'Boring' TM Suit

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- Elon Musk's construction drilling business, the Boring Co., is allegedly infringing the trademarks of a Nevada company that says it's been using that name since 2006. In a lawsuit leveled Tuesday in Nevada federal court, the Las Vegas-based Boring Co. LLC says the sprawling ambitions of Musk's company, which also goes by TBC, has begun to encroach on its brand's turf. "As a result of significant media attention, which prominently features the infringing marks, plaintiff has received, and continues to receive, a multitude of communications from plaintiff's clients and business associates who mistakenly believe the news features plaintiff's business activities," the...

