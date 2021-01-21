Speedcast's $395M Sale Plan Reaches Ch. 11 Finish Line

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge approved communications satellite company Speedcast's much-delayed Chapter 11 plan Thursday after rejecting a request by an ex-CEO to pause the process to let him take a closer look at a creditor settlement that could see him facing legal action. During a hearing by phone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur closed a confirmation proceeding that began a month ago by approving the plan to sell Speedcast International Ltd. to Centerbridge Partners for $395 million and signing off on the related settlement. That deal, between Speedcast, Centerbridge and creditor Black Diamond Commercial Finance, will in part establish a trust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS