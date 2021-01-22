Former Major League Soccer GC Joining Arent Fox

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- A former top Major League Soccer lawyer who played a leading role in the league's expansion is joining Arent Fox LLP as a partner in its sports and corporate and securities practices, the firm said Friday. Bill Ordower, who worked for MLS for more than two decades, including 17 years as executive vice president and general counsel, joins the firm after leaving the league in December 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. As general counsel, Ordower oversaw all of the league's legal issues and advised on matters including broadcasting agreements and club sales, relocations and corporate restructurings. He will be based...

