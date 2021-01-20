Guess Inc. Enabled Co-Founder's Sexual Assaults, Suit Says

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- For more than a decade, Guess Inc. knew its co-founder Paul Marciano was a "recidivist sexual predator" yet enabled his illegal behavior, alleged an unnamed fashion model in a lawsuit lodged Tuesday in California against the fashion brand and board member Marciano, whom numerous other models have accused of sexual assault. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said Guess knew that at least seven other models had previously alleged that Marciano had sexually assaulted them, but "because Guess prioritizes profits over the safety of its models," it allowed Marciano to keep his role as its chief creative officer. Jane Doe says...

