Biden DOL May Ax Socially Conscious 401(k) Investing Hurdle

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is considering rolling back a Trump administration rule that made it harder for pension plans and 401(k) plans to push workers' savings toward socially conscious investments, the White House indicated Wednesday in an executive order. The new administration included this fall's socially conscious investing rule on its list of Trump-era regulations targeted for review, confirming attorneys' suspicions that the U.S. Department of Labor wouldn't look kindly upon the policy under President Joe Biden. The regulations banned employers from pushing workers' retirement savings toward investments advertised as advancing environmental, social or governmental, or ESG, goals unless those funds were on...

