99 Hudson Developer Accused Of Selling Shoddy Units

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- The developer of the 99 Hudson condominium complex in Jersey City, New Jersey, and law firm Connell Foley LLP have been hit with a lawsuit by homebuyers claiming that they were promised "luxury" homes but ended up with shoddy units. Seven homebuyers said that 99 Hudson, the state's tallest building, was falsely marketed, and they now want their hefty down payments returned and their sales contracts rescinded, according to a complaint filed in New Jersey state court on Friday. Defendants COA 99 Hudson LLC and related entities "provided false and misleading advertising and related marketing materials" that duped the homebuyers into...

