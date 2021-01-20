Fed. Circ. Urged To Undo Pokemon Go Creator's Patent Win

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has been urged to overturn Pokemon Go creator Niantic Inc.'s victory in a patent battle over augmented reality technology, with patent owner Barbaro Technologies arguing that a district judge's dismissal of its infringement claims was based on "several legal errors." Barbaro Technologies LLC had accused Niantic of infringing two related patents for integrating real-time information into a virtual environment, but a California federal judge in October entered judgment in Niantic's favor and deemed the patents invalid and not infringed. On Tuesday, Barbaro filed an opening brief that took issue with U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg's decisions, saying that...

