Bob Dylan Tangled Up In Co-Writer's Suit For Catalog Sale Cut

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- The estate of songwriter Jacques Levy filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New York Wednesday claiming it is owed proceeds from Bob Dylan's song catalog sale to Universal Music Group because he is a credited co-writer on some of the tunes included in the blockbuster deal. According to the suit, Levy co-wrote seven of the nine songs featured on Dylan's 1976 album "Desire" and signed a binding contract guaranteeing him 35% of the income generated from the songs, but his estate did not receive any money from Dylan or UMG after the sale was finalized in December. The sale...

