9th Circ. Again Says No Arbitration For Indian Incense Co.

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has again denied an Indian incense manufacturer's bid to arbitrate a trademark dispute with the owner's brother, in a split decision after the U.S. Supreme Court asked it to consider new case law regarding nonsignatories to arbitration agreements. The majority opinion published Wednesday held that the lawsuit between Nagraj Setty's company and his brother Balkrishna Setty isn't directly related to the arbitration agreement between them, meaning new Supreme Court precedent empowering nonsignatories to international agreements to pursue arbitration doesn't apply. Balkrishna Setty's company's claims in the lawsuit are not "clearly 'intertwined' with the partnership deed providing for arbitration,"...

