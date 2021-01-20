DHS Gets New Acting Head While Biden Pick Awaits Approval

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday installed the third acting secretary to head the agency this month, with TSA Administrator David P. Pekoske taking the reins until President Joseph Biden's nominee is confirmed. Pekoske, who was appointed to lead the Transportation Safety Administration by former President Donald Trump in 2017, took over leadership of the country's third largest agency at 12:01 p.m. Eastern time, following Biden's swearing in. He is slated to head DHS pending the Senate's approval of Alejandro Mayorkas. "If only for a short period of time, I am excited to carry out this role until the new...

