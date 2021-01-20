Barry Nigro, Ex-DOJ Antitrust Deputy, Talks Enforcement

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- Bernard "Barry" A. Nigro Jr. rejoined Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP as head of its global antitrust and competition practice in November after a three-year stint at the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, where he rose to be the unit's No. 2. Nigro spoke with Law360 to discuss his time at the DOJ, which he left as principal deputy assistant attorney general, a position he reached in August 2019. On his mind: the Trump DOJ's imprint on competition law, including vertical merger enforcement, resource constraints, and criminal cartel enforcement, which has seen a decline in worldwide fines in...

