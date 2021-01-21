Zion Williamson's Deal With Ex-Agent Declared Void

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- A North Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled NBA star Zion Williamson's contract with his former agent Gina Ford and her company Prime Sports Marketing LLC is void because they did not follow a state law regulating the interactions of agents with amateur college athletes and rejected their arguments that the former Duke University player had violated NCAA eligibility rules. U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs granted Williamson summary judgment on his claim that the marketing representation agreement he signed with Ford and her agency is void because Ford and Prime Sports violated protections for amateur athletes in dealing with agents under...

