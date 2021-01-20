China Slaps Pompeo, 27 Other Trump Officials With Sanctions

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- China on Wednesday unveiled sanctions against 28 former Trump administration officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, saying they have "offended the Chinese people and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations." China's Foreign Ministry made the announcement shortly before the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a scathing statement that the sanctioned officials showed no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, acting "out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China." The list...

