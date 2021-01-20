Two Women Plead Guilty In $109M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 11:19 PM EST) -- Two women pled guilty Wednesday for their roles in a multimillion-dollar Medicare fraud scheme that profited by selling patient data and using that information to submit $109 million worth of false claims, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jessica Jones, 30, of Colorado, and Elizabeth Putulin, 30, of Florida, both entered guilty pleas to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. The two women were accused of conspiring with Juan Camilo Perez Buitrago to submit more than $109 million in false claims for durable medical equipment such as back or knee braces by creating shell companies in more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS