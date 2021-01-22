Koch Accuses Venezuela Of Delaying $400M Confirmation Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- A pair of Koch Industries companies urged a D.C. federal judge to deny Venezuela's attempt to relitigate a $400 million award confirmation suit and accused the country of wasting judicial resources after it disagreed with a magistrate judge's refusal to toss the suit. Koch Minerals Sàrl and Koch Nitrogen International Sàrl have been trying to confirm their awards from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes since 2017 as compensation for Venezuela improperly nationalizing their fertilizer plant investments in 2010. The Swiss-based Koch entities blasted the country Wednesday for pushing back after U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui declined to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS