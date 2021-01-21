Biden Installs Democrat Glick In FERC Chairman's Seat

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 9:33 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden has elevated Democratic commissioner Richard Glick to serve as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, where he's expected to chart an agenda that's consistent with the new administration's goals of combating climate change and encouraging clean energy development. Many FERC watchers expected Glick, who has been at FERC since November 2017, to step into the chairman's post when Biden was elected. He replaces Republican James Danly, who will continue to serve as a commissioner. "I am honored that President Biden has shown the confidence in me to lead the agency at this critical moment in time," Glick...

