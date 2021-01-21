Fed. Circ. Urged To Rethink Tinder Win In 'Life Issues' IP Fight

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- A company that owns a patent for using social networks to help people with their "life issues" has urged the full Federal Circuit to revisit a decision tossing out its lawsuit against the parent company of the popular dating app Tinder. In a corrected Jan. 14 rehearing petition filed Wednesday, NetSoc LLC said that a Federal Circuit panel in late December wrongly found its patent covered the abstract idea of "automating the conventional establishment of social networks to allow humans to exchange information and form relationships." Under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, abstract ideas are unpatentable without an added inventive...

