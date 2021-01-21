Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Urged To Rethink Tinder Win In 'Life Issues' IP Fight

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- A company that owns a patent for using social networks to help people with their "life issues" has urged the full Federal Circuit to revisit a decision tossing out its lawsuit against the parent company of the popular dating app Tinder.

In a corrected Jan. 14 rehearing petition filed Wednesday, NetSoc LLC said that a Federal Circuit panel in late December wrongly found its patent covered the abstract idea of "automating the conventional establishment of social networks to allow humans to exchange information and form relationships." Under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, abstract ideas are unpatentable without an added inventive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!