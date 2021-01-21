Trader Joe's Claims Atty Rushing Vanilla Flavoring Suits

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Trader Joe's asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to dismiss a class action accusing the grocery giant of mislabeling its vanilla almond cereal, arguing that the suit is the latest in a wave of spurious suits over artificial vanilla flavoring launched by the proposed class's attorneys. In the 23-page dismissal motion, Trader Joe's claims that one of plaintiff Lisa Robie's counsel, Spencer Sheehan, has filed 110 lawsuits over the vanilla flavoring of foods and beverages in 18 months. The grocery chain claimed that Sheehan appeared to be rushing his vanilla flavoring suits into California federal court "following a series of...

