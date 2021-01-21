Buyers Drop Suit Over Frito-Lay Flavor False Ad Claims

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:09 PM EST) -- Frito Lay Inc. and a proposed class of buyers have agreed to end litigation alleging that the company's cheddar and sour cream chips are misleadingly labeled, asking the California federal judge to dismiss the suit. Frito-Lay and Jesika Vado, the named plaintiff and proposed class representative, said in a joint motion for dismissal on Wednesday that they agree and stipulate that all claims be dismissed with prejudice, with each party covering its own costs and attorney fees. The filing does not say why Vado is dropping the suit. Representatives for Vado and Frito-Lay could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday....

