DHS Pauses Some Deportations For 100 Days

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 12:01 PM EST) -- The new acting homeland security secretary has ordered the suspension of certain deportations effective Friday, pending a review of the department's priorities and resources. Acting Secretary David Pekoske outlined four exceptions to the pause on removals in a memo late Wednesday. People with final orders of removal who entered the country unlawfully on or after Nov. 1, who are suspected of terrorism or espionage, who knowingly waived their right to remain in the country or whom the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement personally identifies as legally necessary to remove will still face deportation during the review. The U.S. Department...

