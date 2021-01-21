Clifford Chance Reps PE Firm's £253M Industrial Property Bet

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- Swiss private equity firm Partners Group, led by Clifford Chance, said Thursday it bought a portfolio of 27 light industrial real estate properties in the United Kingdom for £253 million (about $347 million) from Paloma Capital. Partners Group said in the statement that the properties, totaling about 3.6 million square feet of usable space located mostly across England, have a diversified revenue stream with more than 250 tenants representing businesses in the logistics, engineering, trade and other sectors. "The U.K. light industrial sector is seeing high levels of demand due to the rise of e-commerce, a key transformative trend we have...

