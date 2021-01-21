Fortnite Maker Looks To Draw Apple, Google Into UK Suit

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 4:12 PM GMT) -- Epic Games tried on Thursday to draw the U.S.-based parent companies of Apple and Google into competition claims in London over their decision to pull its hit video game Fortnite from their app stores, arguing that their local divisions tie the American companies to the litigation. The creator of the hit Fortnite video game has accused Apple and Google of abusing their dominance over app distribution on their platforms. (iStock) Appearing on behalf of the American, U.K. and Luxembourg arms of Epic, Mark Brealey QC urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal to grant the company permission to serve its complaint on Apple...

