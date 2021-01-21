US Erred In South Korean Steel Probes, WTO Finds

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- A dispute panel at the World Trade Organization concluded Thursday that U.S. trade officials violated international trade principles by relying on unfavorable information when tabulating anti-dumping duties on Korean steel exports. During the U.S. Department of Commerce's investigation of steel products exported by the Republic of Korea, the department unfairly disregarded submissions from Hyundai Steel Co., a primary subject of the investigations, and used that as a basis to proceed on a less favorable record, the panel found. Spokespersons for the Office of the U.S Trade Representative and South Korea's mission to the WTO did not immediately respond to requests for...

