Chinese Fintech Co. Investors Claim Fraud Over IPO

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- Investors in Chinese digital financial accounting platform 9F Inc. filed a proposed class action lawsuit in New Jersey federal court Wednesday, alleging that ahead of its initial public offering, 9F hid the fact that an ongoing dispute with a partner company had hurt its finances. In the complaint, investor Craig J. Holland alleges that a July 2019 registration statement made before the company's Aug. 14, 2019, initial public offering didn't disclose that most of the accounts receivable listed by the company as uncollectible was money owed by Property and Casualty Company Ltd., 9F's insurance partner. The registration statement also failed to disclose...

