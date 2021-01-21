Luxury Fashion Retailer Leads $532M Pair Of IPOs

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- Two companies raised a total of $532 million as they began trading Thursday, with the backer of online luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa leading the way with an upsized $407 million capital raise in a pair of initial public offerings. Home construction company Dream Finders Homes raised nearly $125 million in its Nasdaq debut, while MYT Netherlands Parent BV, the parent company for Mytheresa Group GmbH, said Wednesday it priced its more than 15.6 million shares at $26 each. Mytheresa's offering was a strong boost from plans Jan. 12 to raise about $266 million by selling shares at about $17 each, and...

