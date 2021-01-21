Bankrupt NRA Can't Shake NY AG's Lawsuit

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- A lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association survived a motion to dismiss Thursday in state court, with a judge ruling the suit was brought in the proper venue. Justice Joel M. Cohen said in his ruling that Attorney General Letitia James was exercising her supervisory authority over the NRA under state laws governing charitable organizations when she filed suit in Manhattan in August, and any attempt to remove the proceedings to a different venue would require extraordinary evidence. "Unless the balance tips strongly in favor of the defendants, then the plaintiff's choice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS