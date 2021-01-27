NY Ruling Offers Mortgage Lenders Foreclosure Alternative

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- The new year is virtually certain to bring important decisions from the New York Court of Appeals on the issue of the statute of limitations in mortgage foreclosure actions. Last year, however, ended with CitiMortgage Inc. v. Ramirez, which may be a significant decision from the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Department, carving out a potential exception to the mortgage foreclosure statute of limitations period in cases where a lender's efforts at foreclosure have been thwarted or otherwise not effectuated for extensive periods of time following the default on a loan.[1] Promissory note enforcement actions, generally speaking, are not the...

