9th Circ. Delays Public Charge Ruling As Justices Mull Case

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit permitted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to implement the so-called public charge rule on Wednesday, saying it will delay the effective date of its ruling barring the policy while the U.S. Supreme Court considers the rule's legality. In a one-page order, the appeals court granted DHS' request that it stay its mandate halting enforcement of the Trump administration's public charge rule, which makes it more difficult for immigrants on or deemed likely to use certain public benefits to obtain green cards. The now-stayed ruling was largely a win for the coalition of cities and states that persuaded...

