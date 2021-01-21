Omni Hotels' Wage And Hour Suit Sent Back To Calif. Court

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- A wage and hour lawsuit claiming Omni Hotels underpaid employees for overtime and sick leave rates and didn't provide meal breaks required by California law may be heard in the state court where it was originally filed, a federal judge has held. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello on Tuesday rejected Omni Hotels Management Corp.'s argument that the federal Labor Management Relations Act deprives the state court of jurisdiction, ruling that although the workers' claims may require consultation about "hourly rates" in their collective bargaining agreement with Omni, they don't require interpretation of the CBA, which is the threshold for preemption...

