Bikini-Latex Clubs Ask Texas Justices To Undo Tax Ruling

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- Texas bikini and latex clubs have asked the state's Supreme Court to reverse a ruling upholding a fee on clubs whose dancers cover themselves with liquid latex, arguing that the rule imposing the fee conflicts with statute and legislative intent. In a petition uploaded Wednesday, Texas BLC Inc., a group representing the clubs, said an amended rule by the state comptroller of public accounts dealing with the state's sexually oriented business fee conflicts with state statute by expanding it to include businesses that weren't subject to the fee before it was amended. The group told the top court the comptroller didn't have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS