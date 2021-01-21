Biden Taps Burrows, Samuels To Head EEOC

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 11:27 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden has selected the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's veteran Democrat, Charlotte Burrows, to lead the agency and her fellow Democratic commissioner Jocelyn Samuels to serve as second-in-command. The decision, which the EEOC announced Thursday morning, was largely expected, as incoming administrations traditionally slot members of their own political party atop the workplace watchdog. Despite the change in leadership, the EEOC will maintain a Republican majority until at least mid-2022, teeing up potential battles between the Democrats at the helm of the agency and the other three commissioners, including previous EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon. Burrows was originally nominated by President Barack...

