Skin Care Co. Faces False Ad Suit Over 'Oil-Free' Moisturizer

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- Skincare company Murad LLC was hit with a proposed class action claiming the company deceived buyers by wrongly representing its moisturizer as "oil-free" when the product actually contains oils. John Daly of Chicago sued Murad in Illinois state court last December before Murad removed the case to federal court on Wednesday. The proposed class action alleged that buyers were deceived and harmed by purchasing Murad's Clarifying Oil-Free Water Gel products. According to its website, Murad describes the gel product as "an oil-free, non-comedogenic gel moisturizer for oily and acne-prone skin." In the complaint, Daly alleged that while Murad advertised the skincare...

