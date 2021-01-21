Mich. Judge Gives Initial OK To $641M Flint Water Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday preliminarily approved a $641 million settlement with the state in litigation over the Flint water crisis that will provide compensation for minors exposed to lead-tainted water, adults without attorneys and others. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said the deal is a partial settlement that doesn't end the litigation over the lead-tainted water, but it is the plaintiffs' first step toward ending claims against Michigan and the city of Flint. The settlement provides a mechanism for minors, injured adults, property owners and renters, as well as those who paid Flint water bills and impacted business owners,...

