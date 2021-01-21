Young Living's Oils Aren't Therapeutic, Buyers Claim

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers is taking Young Living Essential Oils LC to New York federal court, alleging that its line of "therapeutic" essential oils are anything but, and the company's promises violate federal trade and drug laws. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Lori Macnaughton said the company charges $36 for the oils — while similar products can be found at $13 elsewhere — and claims that the "therapeutic grade" oils have a variety of health benefits, such as reducing stress, relieving anxiety, helping with sleep and treating symptoms of depression. But the oils confer no actual health benefits, Macnaughton told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS