3 Key Provisions In The Final Executive Pay Cap Rules

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- Final Internal Revenue Service rules on the limitation of corporate deductions for excess executive compensation have provided clarity on the effect of changes in the 2017 tax overhaul and how compensation over $1 million will be treated. In December the IRS issued final rules on Section 162(m), which was enacted in 1993 to prohibit public companies from deducting executive pay in excess of $1 million. Congress, however, exempted performance-based pay — payments made for meeting certain performance-based company goals. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Congress eliminated the exception for performance-based pay from the $1 million deduction limit. The...

