CWA Decries Verizon-TracFone Deal's Impact On Lifeline

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Communications Workers of America slammed Verizon's multibillion-dollar deal to acquire TracFone, telling the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday the mobile giants haven't explained why the tie-up won't hurt consumers, including those who use Lifeline subsidies. Verizon Communications Inc. agreed in September to buy TracFone Wireless Inc. for up to $6.9 billion, allowing the mobile giant to absorb a large provider of prepaid phone services. But the union told the FCC that it remains far from clear what Verizon intends to do with TracFone and how the deal affects competition, especially prices. Consumers who receive low-income subsidies are particularly at risk,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS