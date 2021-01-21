DHS, Labor Pull Immigration Rules After Biden Orders Freeze

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Biden administration delayed asylum restrictions on Thursday and walked back rules revising aspects of the H-2A and H-1B programs, following a freeze on new regulations. In a pair of announcements Wednesday, the Office of Foreign Labor Certification said it had pulled the final H-2A rule, which would amend certification requirements for agricultural work to be performed by temporary foreign workers and enforcement of their employers' contractual obligations under the program. It also withdrew a request for comments on a new H-1B policy interpretation addressing which employers of H-1B visa holders should file labor certification applications, as the U.S. Department of...

