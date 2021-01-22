Charlotte's Web Can't Pause CBD Labeling Suit, Court Told

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- A woman suing Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. has argued that the CBD company shouldn't be able to pause or escape her proposed class action over its labeling of products as dietary supplements, saying that identifying them as such violates state and federal laws. Rasunae Moqeet told a California federal court in a Wednesday filing opposing the company's motion to dismiss her suit that her claims are not preempted because the company's CBD products are not dietary supplements, and labeling them that way violates California state laws and parallel federal law. She also argued that any forthcoming federal guidance on CBD would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS