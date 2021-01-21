Comcast Wins Bid To Arbitrate Illegal Credit Check Claims

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge gave Comcast Corp. the green light Thursday to arbitrate claims that the telecommunications conglomerate pulled credit reports of potential customers it was soliciting without their permission. In a nine-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro said that lead plaintiff James Everett Shelton is bound to the arbitration provision found in Comcast's subscriber contract since he used the provider's services and exercised control over the account. "In light of the undisputed record evidence, this court finds that plaintiff actively sought and obtained benefits provided pursuant to the subscriber agreement, such that he is equitably estopped from avoiding...

