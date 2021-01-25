Mass. Uber Ruling Offers Insights On Online Contracts

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- On Jan. 4, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued a ruling in Kauders v. Uber Technologies Inc. that has important implications for the enforceability of online and/or app contracts, and the arbitration agreements included in them.[1] In short, the court concluded that Uber's terms and conditions did not constitute a contract with the plaintiffs, because the app's registration process did not provide users with reasonable notice of the terms and conditions, and did not obtain a clear manifestation of assent to the terms. In doing so, the court analyzed the features of the Uber app that undercut contract formation, and commented...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS