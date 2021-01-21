Latham Partner Picked To Head DOJ's Criminal Division

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP partner and former federal prosecutor Nicholas McQuaid has been named acting head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division, a DOJ spokesperson confirmed to Law360 on Thursday. If nominated to the position permanently and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, McQuaid, a former White House deputy counsel to President Barack Obama and a former prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, will be tasked with oversight of an anticipated surge in white collar enforcement under the Biden administration. He will be stepping into the role following several months of leadership turnover in the division. Brian Benczkowski...

