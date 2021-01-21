Netflix Stuck With 'Stranger Things' IP Fight

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- A federal judge in California declined Thursday to let Netflix out of a screenwriter's case alleging that the creators of the hit series "Stranger Things" had stolen elements from his undeveloped screenplays. California U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall turned down efforts from Netflix Inc. to throw out an infringement suit that claims that the owner of a visual effects studio swiped ideas from a screenplay and gave them to Matt and Ross Duffer, the pair behind the Netflix hit series. In doing so, the judge cited a Ninth Circuit ruling last year that revived a screenwriter's claims over Disney's "Pirates...

