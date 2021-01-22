Judge Sends Chinook Suit Against DOI Back To Department

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- A dispute between a coastal Washington tribal nation and the U.S. Department of the Interior over access to funds held in trust by the federal government is heading back to the agency for review, following an order in Washington federal court. U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman on Thursday ordered the DOI to review remaining claims in a 2017 suit brought by the Chinook Indian Nation, in which it sought access to a more than $48,000 Indian Claims Commission judgment it says was issued to the nation's predecessors in 1970 as compensation for the seizure of their ancestral lands. While saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS