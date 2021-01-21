High Court Told Biden Order Shows Monument Suit Isn't Moot

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- Fishing groups told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday that a day one executive order by President Joe Biden including a promise to "restore and expand" national monuments proves that their challenge to presidents' authority to create offshore monuments is ripe for the plucking. In a letter to the high court, the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association and other fishing groups informed the justices that Biden directed his administration to consider whether fishing should again be banned in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The executive order proves that their challenge of a D.C. Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS