New Case Law Puts Pin Anchor Duties In Question

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- A federal trade judge has remanded a decision on strike pin anchors back to the U.S. Department of Commerce for the third time, ordering trade officials to account for a recent appellate decision involving a similar product. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Claire R. Kelly found that a scope ruling on the anchors, used for affixing objects to concrete, should undertake a "product-specific analysis" in light of the appellate case. Judge Kelly had previously ordered Commerce to better support its determination that Midwest Fastener Corp.'s anchor imports fell within the scope of a 2008 anti-dumping duty order on Chinese nails....

