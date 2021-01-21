Alston & Bird Nabs Former Trump-Appointed US Atty In Ga.

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung Jin "BJay" Pak, who abruptly resigned on Jan. 4, is rejoining Alston & Bird LLP, the firm announced Thursday. Byung Jin "BJay" Pak is returning to his former firm. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Pak, who resigned unexpectedly, citing "unforeseen circumstances," will start in February as an Atlanta-based partner in the firm's litigation and trial practice group. Alston & Bird chairman and managing partner Richard Hays said Pak is a gifted attorney with considerable experience and skill. Pak served as a U.S. attorney since October 2017 and spent the preceding six years as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS